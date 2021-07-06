Hurricane Elsa affects Wallilabou equipment monitoring volcano

The Wallilabou station has been impacted by the passage of hurricane Elsa causing communication disruption in the monitoring of La Soufriere volcano.

Speaking on radio Monday, lead scientist monitoring the volcano Lloyd Lynch, said, restoration of communication will be done soonest noting that nothing much has changed with the seismic activity at the volcano.

Lynch said that his team prepared well for the passage of hurricane Elsa, hence no equipment was damaged.

At least six ( 6) major lahars were recorded by the Belmont observatory, which is now a regular feature and according to the lead monitoring scientist more can be expected throughout the hurricane season.

Lynch said his team is wrapping up the installation of equipment as this is the last week for him on island.

The new team is being finalised which will be led by Director of UWI Seismic Research Centre Dr. Erouscilla Joseph.

