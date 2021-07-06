    Latest
    Local butcher speaks on meat shortage and price increases

    Like most things that have attracted price increases recently, so have meat prices. Within a year, operator of midway butchers Richard Gibson said prices of animals have gone up twice by at least 20 percent.

    Gibson said presently there is a shortage and persons are now selling the young animals which could further compound the problem.

    Gibson recommends that the authorities meet urgently with all the relevant sectors and map out a plan for the short term even if it means importing meat to cushion the impacts of the shortage.

