Minister of Health responds to industrial action taken by workers of MHRC

Minister of Health St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince in response to the industrial action taken by workers at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said he has been advised that many of the issues highlighted by the PSU are being resolved by the Ministry. Contrary to the figures quoted by president of the PSU, Prince shared that approximately 20% of the workers at the Centre did not turn up for work today.

The Minister also refuted claims by the PSU stating that he had not responded to their correspondence, noting that letters were sent to the Permanent Secretary who in fact addressed their concerns.

Minister Prince noted that while the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center was able to successfully operate despite the withdrawal of service by some employees, it is his hope that the matter can be rectified soonest.

