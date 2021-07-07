Baptiste says SVG in a state of crisis

During a virtual meeting held by the NDP Monday night, lawyer and former senator for NDP, Kay Bacchus-Baptiste, said SVG is in a state of crisis, and its democracy is on trial with the rule of law being trampled upon.

Appealing to citizens to continue to fight for the administration of justice, Bacchus-Baptiste made reference to the shooting incident which took place on April 13th in Diamond, involving shooting victim Cornelius John, Government Senator Ashelle Morgan, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Karim Nelson, and a third person who she identified as Veron Adams.

Bacchus-Baptiste who is representing Cornelius John in the case, said his medical record which they recently received raises a number of red flags.

The veteran defense lawyer further questioned why the senator seemed to be enjoying a level of protection noting that she is saddened by the administration of justice in the case.

