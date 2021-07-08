Assassination of Haiti’s President unacceptable – PM Gonsalves

World leaders have reacted with shock and revulsion to the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise, as Colombia urged the Organization of American States to send an urgent mission to Haiti to “protect the democratic order”.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), of which Haiti is a member has strongly condemned the assassination and vowed to assist Haiti overcome this latest hurdle.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is saddened at the assassination of the Haitin president and said the untimely and unnatural death is unacceptable.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the now deceased Haitian president, was expected to be part of the CARICOM meeting which concluded yesterday.

PM Gonsalves said the political situation in Haiti had become toxic and democracy has deteriorated.

Meanwhile in a news release the Office of the Prime Minister said member-states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in a show of solidarity for the people of Haiti, will fly their national flags and the CARICOM standard at half-mast for three days from Wednesday July 7, 2021, and on the day of the funeral.

