Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, Michelle Forbes, said with the ongoing threat of lahar or mudflows, there will be a great need to strengthen the monitoring of La Soufriere volcano going forward.

Forbes said in this regard the organisation is working in collaboration with the UWI’s Seismic Research Centre to boost capacity locally.

The NEMO Director also noted that they are looking to transform the Belmont Observatory into a research centre.

