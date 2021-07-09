Brewster on temporary and permanent housing for volcano affected families

Cabinet has appointed a rehabilitation and reconstruction technical committee, comprising of diverse key line ministries, chaired by the Ministry of Transport and Work, with the responsibility of providing temporary housing for families who remained in public shelters almost three months after the volcanic eruption.

Minister of Housing and Informal Settlement Orando Brewster, who was responding to a question in parliament on Tuesday, said the committee will identify suitable plans for temporary and permanent housing and other infrastructure developments post the volcanic eruptions.

Noting that no official consultation has been held in the red and orange zones which will determine who are requesting relocation, Brewster said the rehabilitation and reconstruction technical committee will identify lands for those who wish to be relocated.

