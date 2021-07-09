Gas emission will take sometime to reduce – Lloyd Lynch

Lead monitoring scientist Lloyd Lynch of the La Soufriere volcano said, gas emissions will take sometime to lower at the volcano, but based on the trend it will reduce at some point in time.

Speaking on radio Wednesday, the scientist said gas readings remain constant with just over two hundred (200) tonnes daily.

As it regards seismic events from the volcano, the scientist say they remain above normal, but there is nothing to worry about as it was this way during the effusive stage of the eruption in December last year.

