Zero tolerance for police brutality

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the policy of the government and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has no tolerance for police brutality.

He was at the time responding to question in Parliament on Tuesday from opposition senator Shevern John on what the government is doing to tackle police brutality in SVG.

The prime minister said that whenever there are instances of police brutality or allegations of police brutality, they are accommodated either into an internal investigation or perpetrator/s will be prosecuted.

Dr. Gonsalves explained how the police are usually dealt with if found guilty of brutality but noted that police officers should also be given the rights to self defence.

Prime Minister Gonsalves further told Parliament that his Government is always seeking ways to enhance public confidence in the protective service of the police force.

