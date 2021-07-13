Lahars further damage Sandy Bay river

The cleaning of volcanic ash by the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority -BRAGSA in the Sandy Bay area has been further affected by lahars or mudflows recorded over the weekend.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while he was told that there was no serious damage in other areas of north windward, Sandy Bay was mainly affected. He said that the government will be taking added measures to clear the river beds to make the roads passable.

Dr. Gonsalves said preparing the community for habitation in phases has to go on.

The prime minister noted that inspection of homes for electricity in Orange Hill has also commenced and close to 100 inspections have been done so far. He however noted that the restoration of electricity to government buildings in the area and far north will be given priority.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...