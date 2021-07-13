Some areas in the red zone to be made not fit for human habitation

As the government prepares communities in north windward for resettlement after the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano almost three months ago, some areas will be made totally off limit or not fit for human habitation.

To aid in this process, the government will soon commence the demarcation process.

This was announced on radio today by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said the process should be completed in two weeks time.

PM Gonsalves said that a committee has already been set up to carry out the work, noting that the demarcation is part of NEMO’s act under section 19.

He said that Geologist Dr. Richard Robertson who was the lead scientist monitoring La Soufriere volcano during its explosive phase is part of the committee.

