Dry dock collapsed but Ottley Hall Marina still functions

The dry dock of the Ottley Hall Marina collapsed since 2019, however there are other elements which are still functioning.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines and Local Government, Julian Francis who was at the time responding to a question in Parliament from opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday on what is the present condition of the shipyard; when will it be repaired and be available for use by local boat owners and provide jobs to local workers and revenue to the country.

Francis also provided an update on the amount of employees at the marina and the revenue collected, noting that the number of employees had increased since 2018 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government minister said that negotiation for a private sector entity to operate the ship yard is ongoing and that they expect an agreement in the next two months.

