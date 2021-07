Senior Education Officer for exams and assessment Bernadette Greaves said the National Diagnostic Test seeks to diagnose students strengths and weaknesses in relation to the school’s curriculum and learning standards in language arts and mathematics.

She said the ultimate aim is to help students to improve on their learning through special interventions and remediation programs.

Greaves further noted that the administration of this year’s assessment is being done under strict Covid-19 protocols.

