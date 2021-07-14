Parents concerned for their children sitting exams

A number of anxious parents turned up with their children at the various examination centres yesterday for the National Standardised Test or the National Diagnostic Test which is being administered to grade 2 and 4 students across the country.

Some of the parents of students of the Kingstown Preparatory School who were being assessed at the girls guide hut told our news team that the announcement for the face to face exam or assessment was unexpected and that their children were not properly prepared for it.

One parent, who is also a teacher, said that it has been overwhelming at times as she had to teach and supervise her son with his online classes.

For some of the working parents it has been taxing, but they say they will continue to do their best for their children.

