President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson said that it is unfair that students have to take the standardised exam or assessment at this time as some students would be at a disadvantage.

Robinson said while teachers have also expressed their concerned about the assessment they are merely following the directives of the Ministry of Education.

