Vincentians now have a second option of covid-19 vaccines to choose from with the arrival of 50-thousand doses of the sputnik vaccine from Russia.

On radio Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is looking forward to see more Vincentians get vaccinated as many persons seem to prefer the Sputnik vaccine than the Astrazeneca.

To date more than 25,000 persons have been vaccinated.

