At home quarantine to be discontinued for vaccinated persons – PM

New protocols will soon be instituted for vaccinated and non vaccinated persons.

So said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio yesterday. One of the revisions made to the protocols would be the discontinuation of at home quarantine which was instituted a few weeks ago for persons travelling to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The prime minister explained that persons have tried to trick the system of quarantining at home which has become problematic for health officials.

PM Gonsalves noted that it will be difficult for some persons but they have to take this route in order to avoid a spike in Covid cases and to safeguard against the Delta variant which is already in the region.

