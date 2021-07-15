Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes to be re-occupied, potable water restored up to Sandy Bay

Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes residents can fully return to their homes from Friday July 23rd, 2021. The decision was taken by the government on Tuesday at a meeting held with the National Emergency Council.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the clean up exercise in the two communities should be completed before the date given for the residents to start returning home.

Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes are in the orange zone on the hazard map, but were placed in the red zone after La Soufriere explosively erupted. Permission is yet to be granted for Richmond, which is also in the red zone on the leeward end to be re-occupied.

On the north of Rabacca, which is in the red zone, residents have begun to fully re-occupy some communities.

The government had earlier announced that communities than can be re-occupied in the red zone are south of the Rabacca river. However on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves acknowledged that some residents have already resettled north of Rabacca and that basic services have been provided to them noting that most recently water has been restored up to Sandy Bay.

The prime minister thanked the Central Water and Sewerage Authority – CWSA for doing a great job as they press on to restore water fully to all communities affected by the volcano eruption.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...