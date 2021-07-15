Pay for Covid- 19 test or get vaccinated

Non vaccinated persons will now have to pay to get a Covid- 19 test done at health centres at a cost of twenty six (26) dollars.
On radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves was asked about the cost a Covid- 19 test now attracts.
The prime minister noted that work places are asking for tests to be produced as part of ensuring a safe working environment, and the tests are being done at the expense of tax payers.
He said all tests can no longer be free except for the first two tests. .
Reiterating that the tests are not cheap the prime minister explained the financial burden, which he said is unfair for vaccinated tax payers.