Pay for Covid- 19 test or get vaccinated

Non vaccinated persons will now have to pay to get a Covid- 19 test done at health centres at a cost of twenty six (26) dollars.

On radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves was asked about the cost a Covid- 19 test now attracts.

The prime minister noted that work places are asking for tests to be produced as part of ensuring a safe working environment, and the tests are being done at the expense of tax payers.

He said all tests can no longer be free except for the first two tests. .

Reiterating that the tests are not cheap the prime minister explained the financial burden, which he said is unfair for vaccinated tax payers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...