Setback with Wales University Scholarship but still moving forward

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the Wales University scholarships for Vincentian students to pursue study in the UK have experienced a set back, however the relevant bodies are putting all the necessary arrangements in place for it to happen.

The scholarships which were announced last month will see 55 Vincentians being offered the opportunity to pursue a bachelor or a masters degree at Wales University in the UK free of cost.

The prime minister said persons can listen out for more information on the scholarships being offered later this week as the matter is being treated as a priority.

