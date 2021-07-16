Covid-19 vaccines effective, better than falsifying documents

Infectious disease specialist and member of the SVG Covid-19 task force Dr. Jerrol Thompson says Vincentians should not be afraid to take the Covid-19 vaccines that are available, as they are highly effective.
Dr. Thompson said taking the vaccine offers much more value than trying to fake a vaccine certificate.
Two nationals were recently arrested and charged for providing falsified vaccine certificates. They appeared at the Serious Offence Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. The matter was transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to be heard on September 27th.