Lands identified to rebuild houses for volcano affected persons

Government is already working on a plan to rebuild homes for persons adversely affected by the volcano eruption with more than eight (8) acres of lands identified so far for these homes to be built.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on VC3 Wednesday that one of the areas lands has been identified is in Orange Hill in north windward.

The prime minister said that there is another seven (7) acres of lands in Sandy Bay which is considered to be safe lands.

Lands in Colonaire are also being considered. PM Gonsalves said the houses will be built in phases and those affected by the volcano will take precedence.

On the leeward end, some residents will also receive housing assistance. According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, government has demarcated lands there and is partnering with a non-governmental organisation out of Trinidad to begin construction on approximately twenty-seven houses in the area.

