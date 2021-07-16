    Latest
    News

    Sixty plus Vincentians take sputnik vaccine over two day period

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Since the arrival of 50- thousand doses of the Russian Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine on island, over sixty Vincentians have turned out to take the jab.

    Senior Nursing Officer for community nursing Julia Douglas- Russell spoke with SVGTV News at the vaccination site at the Public Health car park.

    Douglas-Russell noted that while Vincentians had expressed an interest in taking the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, it is still too early to determine whether the turn out for the vaccine is higher than the numbers that took the Astrazeneca.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: