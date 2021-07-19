Road accident caused jovial young man his life

SVG on Sunday recorded it’s first road fatality for the year along the Nelson Mandela Highway in the vicinity of the Windsor Primary School.

The police say motor vehicle PM214, a blue Toyota Marino owned by Jerome Cain and driven by Chavel Cain of Belair, was travelling along the Nelson Mandel Highway from the leeward side into Kingstown when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The deceased sustained serious injuries which resulted in his death. Two female passengers reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

Family and friends of the deceased are heartbroken by his passing.

Speaking with our news team today, the boys on mother block in Belair described Cain as a very friendly and jovial young man who lived his life making others happy.

Our news team also spoke to more of his friends at Jaimsy block in Dauphine where his best friend Jason Wood broke down in tears as he shared his last exchange with Cain before the accident.

The police say investigations into the motor vehicular accident are ongoing.

