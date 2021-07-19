Salvation Army hands out 500 food packages for the vulnerable

The Salvation Army on Friday handed out five hundred food packages as part of its distribution drive to assist the vulnerable in SVG.

Coordinator of the distribution drive, Major Germanie Gachelin, said two hundred tickets for the food packages were handed out, however because of the need they prepared an additional three hundred parcels which were also handed out today.

Major Gachelin said since the eruption of La Soufriere volcano the Salvation Army has provided humanitarian aid to thousands of Vincentians

Some of the recipients of the food packages expressed gratitude to the Salvation Army noting that they were patiently waiting their turn to get some form of relief support.

