Students depicts a bright future for SVG Tourism

Final year students of the Tourism Marketing programme of the SVG Community College showcased a booming future for the island’s tourism sector through a culture and heritage showcase.

The students were engaged in three main components as part of the course which according to their lecturer Azuba Adams played a critical role in making the students better ambassadors of SVG.

Government ministers and opposition members of Parliament were also on hand to witness the extravagant cultural showcase. Minister of Education Curtis King stressed the importance of applying skills and what was learnt for the past two years in the working environment which some will be embarking upon.

King said he was impressed with the creativity of the students.

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday also commended the students for putting together the showcase which he said demonstrates their talent which can make them leaders to drive the tourism sector.

There are 45 students in the final year tourism program. Our News team spoke with some these students who said the past two years have been challenging but they think they are better prepared for the job market and even to start their own business.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...