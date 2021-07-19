SVG Relief USA inc. donates to various groups in SVG

Various organisations throughout St.Vincent and the Grenadines were the recipients of power washers and an array of emergency supplies courtesy SVG Relief USA Inc.

Established in 2013, the group which comprises several other smaller organisations has provided emergency aid and P.P.E to help SVG in its ongoing fight against Dengue fever, the Covid-19 pandemic and now the cleaning up phase in the aftermath of the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Speaking at the brief handing over ceremony at the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport tarmac SVG’s Consul General to New York Howie Prince said the donation is as a result of the group’s efforts in the diaspora which saw several containers of supplies shipped to SVG to assist with the humanitarian needs on the ground following the volcanic eruption

Public Relations Officer of SVG Relief USA inc. Atiba Williams says there was an outpouring of donations from persons in the USA specifically New York. He said during their time on ground, group members engaged in an in depth analysis on the current needs from humanitarian to the cleaning up efforts.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were representatives from the various recipient organisations, who expressed gratitude for the donation.

Delivering brief addresses at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Colin John, Superintendent of Prisons Timothy Hazelwood, representatives from the Kingstown Town Board and BRAGSA who all thanked the SVG Relief US Inc for the donation as the various entities embark on clean up efforts across the island.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...