The monitoring of La Soufriere volcano is now at full capacity with streaming taking place at all seven stations.

This is according to the lead monitoring scientist who said that they are now in a better position to monitor the volcano prior to any eruption.

As it regards to the activity over the weekend, Dr. Joseph said that it has been quiet with the usual 10 earthquake events per day and gas reading of 280 tonnes per day.

