Protocols for cruise ships being prepared

The Ministry of Health is working along with the Ministry of Tourism to finalise protocols for cruise ships as they prepare for the return of cruise ships to these shores.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who was on radio Sunday addressing matters regarding the Covid-19 vaccines.

The CMO said, a committee has been set up and the team is preparing the protocols which deals specifically with creating a bubble of vaccinated service providers in the tourism sector.

Dr. Keizer Beach pointed out that the majority of hotel workers have been vaccinated noting that it is a question being asked by guests when making a booking at a hotel, for those who are not yet vaccinated the CMO said they are putting themselves at a disadvantage.

In regards to taxi drivers at the airport, the CMO said there are still some drivers who are not vaccinated and that a meeting was held with them a few weeks ago about the protocols to operate in the industry. According to the CMO a decision will have to be made going forward on how to deal with those who refused to be vaccinated.

The cruise ship season started this month and will end in November. On July 1st neighbouring St. Lucia welcomed its first cruise ship since the closure of its ports over a year ago. The arrival of the Celebrity Millennium with 414 passengers was greeted with celebrations and fanfare.

