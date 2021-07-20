Volcano alert level depends on safety measures in place

The recommendation made to lower the volcano alert level from orange to yellow will not take place until all safety measures are in place.

So said lead scientists monitoring the volcano Dr. Erouscilla Joseph while speaking on radio yesterday.

Dr. Erouscilla said that a main concern is the safety of persons returning to the red zone.

Two weeks ago, the UWI Seismic Research Centre recommended that based on the low activity at La Soufriere volcano, the alert level could be reduced from orange to yellow, but that lahars posed a threat for habitation in some areas.

The government has since launched the mapping of safe areas which should be completed by this month end.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...