Tributes to Winston Soso

Tributes have been pouring in for the late great calypso king Trevor “Winston Soso” Lockhart who passed away on Sunday in Brooklyn-New York.

Soso, who suffered from a stroke in June and had kidney failure, passed away days after his 69 birthday which was on July 14th.

Soso, who was appointed a cultural ambassador in 2014, is known throughout the world as a legendary calypsonian and soca artist. The first crown soca monarch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Speaking with SVGTV News on his passing, former Minister of Culture Renee Baptiste and head of the Calypso Association Earl “Caba” Bennet shared their memories of Soso who was dubbed the Rolls Royce of Calypso.

Baptiste in her recollection of Soso said that other entertainers can learn from his performances as he was one known to dominate the stage.

For Baptiste her favourite Soso song is, “I don’t mind” while his winning calpyso “Congratulations” is a favorite for Bennet who said he grew up hearing Soso, long before he knew him personally.

Both shared their thoughts with the grieving family.

On social media other entertainers in the region also shared their thoughts on the passing of the Vincentian icon with fellow Trinidadian calypsonian David Rudder taking to Facebook writing “ now Winston Soso. Wow.

