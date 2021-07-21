Adverse reactions to vaccine in SVG under investigation

According to the Chief Medical Officer investigations have been carried out on two adverse reactions by persons after they would have taken a Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation was made by the CMO on radio on Sunday, however she did not say what the adverse reactions were, except to say that there were no blood clots and no deaths from the vaccines being administered here,

The national Covid- 19 vaccination campaign started in February and the Ministry of Health reports all reactions to the World Health Organisation – WHO and the Pan American Health Organisation – PAHO.

According to the CMO, locally, they are working on improving the monitoring and reporting of adverse reactions among persons taking the available vaccines here in SVG.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...