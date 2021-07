Minister of National Mobilisation Orando Brewster said income support will be provided to persons in the yellow and green zones, mainly for the poor and vulnerable.

Brewster was at the time speaking on We FM’s Shakeup programme.

Brewster said the income support will be provided through UNICEF and that the authorities are currently in the process of compiling data.

