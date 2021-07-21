‘Pay up our money’ – SVGTU to Gov’t

The SVG Teachers Union is urging the government to pay the 53-thousand EC dollars in legal fees which has been outstanding for more than two years.

President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson said that the non payment remains a main concern for the union and they are considering other options of getting the money which he said is long over due.

The SVGTU paid legal fees for three disenfranchised teachers in a case against the government which they won. Robinson said the nonpayment issue sets a bad precedence for union and government relations.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...