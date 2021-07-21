Prime Minister on the health of the population

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is encouraging citizens to pay close attention to what they eat and drink.

Addressing the handing over and official opening of the Barrouallie Smart Clinic last week, the prime minister said a recent survey shows that the life span of the country’s population has grown significantly over the years however there are some medical problems affecting the population because of unhealthy lifestyle habits.

The prime minister emphasized on the quality of health care which the country offers noting though there are some weaknesses in secondary healthcare the majority of persons are overwhelmingly satisfied with the country’s health care service

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the fundamental of the health of the population is quite good with high quality and cheap water.

Meanwhile the prime minister used the opportunity to announced that discussion will soon be held between several stakeholders on having SVG become the Caribbean neurosurgical base..

Neurosurgery deals with the nervous system and prime minister Gonsalves said that there are some Vincentians who are currently studying in this field and are expected to return to offer their service.

