Two structures destroyed, one partially damaged in fire at Lodge Village

Two structures were completely destroyed while another was partially damaged when a wooden home went up in flames in the Block 2000 area of Old Montrose Yesterday.

Bongo Shaka a resident of the area described hearing the tearing sounds of fire ripping through plywood around midday. He said upon investigation he saw a wooden structure engulfed in flames.

Bongo Shaka expressed his frustration with the response time from the fire department. He noted that the fire truck ran out of water not to long after arriving on the scene as he marvelled at how quickly the fire was able to consume the adjacent buildings.

Semur Ross was praised by Pastor Duane Holder for his quick response to save the nearby Seventh Day Adventist Church which is under renovation. Ross said upon hearing about the blaze he rushed over to the church and began wetting the roof. His action averted a major disaster as the building only suffered minimal damage.

While the Seventh Day Adventist church was fortunate, the third building caught in the fire’s path was ravaged by the blaze.

The lone occupant of the house who goes by the name “Ball eye” told our News Team it was just the night before he had to put out a small blaze nearby.

He said that prior to leaving for work he double checked everything, ensuring there were no hazards given the event the night before. He noted that he was dumbstruck when he received the call that his home had gone up in flames.

The distraught man said he is mustering the courage to call his sibling overseas to share the distressing news. Almost 95% of the dwelling appeared to have been destroyed in the blaze.

