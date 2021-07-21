Vaccine hesitancy still prevalent among healthcare workers – CMO

With 50-thousand doses of the Russian Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine arriving in the state about a week ago, it was the expectation of the Ministry of Health that they would be flock by people to get inoculated, especially health care workers.

However, a few days on the numbers among healthcare workers taking the jab are not encouraging. This is according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who on radio on Sunday said at the emergency room only 2 of 10 doctors are vaccinated.

The most recent report from the Ministry of Health stated that just over 8-thousand persons have been fully vaccinated. The CMO addressed the issue of persons who have not returned for the second dose.

The CMO said the Covid- 19 task force is aware of the vaccine hesitancy not only in SVG but in other countries in the OECS, and a holistic approach is being taken to deal with the problem.

It was also noted no new Covid-19 variants have been found in SVG and that the Ministry of Health continues to send samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency- CARPHA for testing.

