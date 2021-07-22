CPEA students from Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes to remain in shelters

Residents of Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes are expected to start returning to their homes from Friday July 23rd, 2021, almost three and a half months after the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano

However on radio yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said, exception has been made for parents who have a child writing the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) scheduled for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.

The prime minister said that it is understandable that it has not been easy for the displaced students and that moving them a few days before their exam would not be wise.

The clean up exercise in Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes is in progress and according to PM Gonsalves, it will be completed in time for persons to fully re-occupy the two leeward communities noting that approximately five hundred persons are expected to return in the coming days.

