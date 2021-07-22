    Latest
    News

    CPEA students from Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes to remain in shelters

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Residents of Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes are expected to start returning to their homes from Friday July 23rd, 2021, almost three and a half months after the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano

    However on radio yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said, exception has been made for parents who have a child writing the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) scheduled for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.

    The prime minister said that it is understandable that it has not been easy for the displaced students and that moving them a few days before their exam would not be wise.

    The clean up exercise in Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes is in progress and according to PM Gonsalves, it will be completed in time for persons to fully re-occupy the two leeward communities noting that approximately five hundred persons are expected to return in the coming days.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: