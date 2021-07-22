Headley granted consent agreement – voluntary leave by end of month

British born lawyer Juanita Headley has been granted a consent agreement which will enable her to leave the state voluntarily by July 29th 2021, without police accompaniment or a deportation order reflected in her passport.

Speaking with SVGTV News in a telephone interview Headley said she no longer has a desire to remain in SVG given her experience.

She noted that she initially defied immigration orders to leave as she had been misinformed about the procedures.

SVGTV News also spoke with one of the lawyers representing Ms. Headly, Jomo Thomas who confirmed the judgement in her appeal. Thomas shared why he and his colleague Maia Eustace got involved in Headley’s case.

Headley says she plans to leave St. Vincent in a few days.

