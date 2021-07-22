Wales scholarships: course offerings extended – PM

Courses offered at the Wales University will be extended for Vincentian students applying for a scholarship from the university.

So said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while giving an update on the scholarships being offered to 55 Vincentians.

The prime minister said the extensions will allow students to choose from a broader set of courses offered by the university and adjustments will be made accordingly.

PM Gonsalves noted that Cabinet Secretary Kattian Barnwell is one of the persons interfacing with the University of Wales and reported to him that the interest by Vincentian students to pursue studies at the university has been laudable. He said some persons have already applied for the scholarships and the government will see how best it can help.

For public servants who wish to pursue studies at the Wales University, the prime minister said that provisions will be made for them to do so without them loosing their job.

Forty of the 55 scholarships are for a full-time undergraduate degree programme and fifteen for a master’s program to be done online. The courses are expected to start in October.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...