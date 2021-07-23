22 percent of nurses and 75 percent of doctors vaccinated, health minister disappointed

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince has expressed disappointment with healthcare workers on the island who refused to get vaccinated.

Speaking on WEFM’s Shakeup programme yesterday Minister Prince said that one of the challenges being faced is that not enough persons working in the health care system are taking the Covid-19 pandemic as seriously as they should.

Only 22 percent of nurses and 75 percent of doctors have been vaccinated on the island thus far. Minister Prince said that the Ministry of Health is working hard to increase the numbers.

The health minister further noted that nurses hesitancy to the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the reasons why persons have refused to take the vaccine. He also listed several other reasons why the general public is not taking the vaccine and encourages all citizens to get vaccinated.

Minister prince however commended the nurses for their hard work especially having to deal with other challenges during the pandemic.

