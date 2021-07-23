Stray animals in red zone causing havoc

Animals continue to roam unattended in the red zone and are reportedly causing havoc for farmers. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio Wednesday.

PM Gonsalves said that farmers have complained to him about the destruction of plants by stray animals.

The Ministry of Agriculture had made an appeal for farmers to tie their animals a few weeks ago. Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar had also said that 75 to 80 percent of the animals were tagged. However, PM Gonsalves said most of the animals are not tagged.

The prime minister also expressed his displeasure with some staff at the Ministry of Agriculture, whom he said have not been cooperating with farmers to address their concerns.

