Only fully vaccinated taxi drivers can operate at AIA

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince said as of July 23rd, 2021, only fully vaccinated taxi drivers can operate at the Argyle International Airport

On WEFM Thursday, Minister Prince outlined the amount of taxi drivers on mainland St. Vincent and Bequia in the Grenadines who have been vaccinated noting that visitors should not take the taxis with unvaccinated drivers.

Minister Prince said the measure is part of the new protocols for cruise ships as well as arriving passengers to SVG by air.

The health minister used the opportunity to encourage all taxi drivers and nationals to get vaccinated. He noted that at the end of July 21- thousand doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are expected to expire.

