PM encourages CPEA students to stay calm

While on radio Friday, prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves used the opportunity to encourage students across the island who will be taking the 2021 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment – CPEA, to remain calm and stay focus.

He also asked that parents play their part in ensuring their children are fully prepared for the exams which are being held under challenging times.

There are some students from the red zone who will be sitting CPEA this year while still in shelters as they were displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano. For students from Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes, special arrangements are being made for their return after the exam, as the official date given for residents to return to these communities was July 23rd, 2021.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that government will continue to support and provide the necessary tools for all students, up to tertiary level.

