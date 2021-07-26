PM on Covid- 19 herd immunity in SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there are two ways of meeting the target of herd immunity in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which is for persons to get vaccinated or contract covid.

On radio Friday, the PM again emphasized the need for vaccines to be taken which he said is the safest way of reaching herd immunity.

The minister of health had said that the new target date for herd immunity in SVG is April 2022.

To date close to 26-thousand people have been vaccinated with just under 10-thousand fully vaccinated.

