Over the weekend, the majority of residents from Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes returned home after the all clear was given for them to reoccupy these communities.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that approximately four hundred (400) residents left the shelters to return home, with some of the shelters now closed.

The remaining residents are expected to return later in this week completing the resettlement of communities on the leeward end.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...