Preparing to jumpstart cruise tourism in SVG

The island is expected to welcome soon its first cruise ship visit in over a year since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James who on radio on Sunday said that his ministry is putting all necessary arrangements and measures in place to create a bubble for all cruise visitors who are expected to be fully vaccinated.

He said that the early restart to cruise tourism in SVG is welcomed at this time.

Minister James said that visitors who disembark cruise ships will only go to areas that have met the requirements or protocols of a bubble for visitors.

He said one of the main aspects of the bubble is to have all workers in the industry fully vaccinated.

According to the tourism minister the protocols for cruise tourism are expected to be completed within days. He said all tourism stakeholders are expected to benefit from the cruise season once they comply with the measures including getting vaccinated.

