Unvaccinated vendors will not be allowed to sell to tourist

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said they are hoping to get vendors onboard in the bubble for the cruise ship season but they have to be fully vaccinated.

The minister said those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to sell to the visitors as the ministry is attempting to control their movement and also look out for the safety of locals.

The minister is encouraging persons to get vaccinated noting that it is not to late to do so.

Over the past month the minister has been meeting wth stakeholders across the island on the reopening of the sector and the importance of getting vaccinated which he said has been helpful.

A virtual tourism stakeholders conference is also planned for August 4th and 5th.

