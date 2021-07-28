Active cruise season ahead – SVG to receive first cruise ship on August 7th

Barring any complications, SVG is expected to welcome its first cruise line of the season “The Seaborne Odyssey ” at Port Elizabeth, Bequia next Saturday August 7th 2021.

The Tourism and Culture Minister detailed the ships plans at yesterday’s news conference.

Thus far SVG has registered some two hundred and twenty four-(224) cruise-ship calls for the season with more expected withstanding any Covid-19 related issues in the local and international markets. .

Minister James said the promising cruise season is one to celebrate given the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the La Soufriere eruption

According to Minister James nineteen (19) of the two hundred and twenty-four (224) cruise lines expected here are to dock on the same day which presents a unique challenge

