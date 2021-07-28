Coral reef restoration training

Sixteen persons over the age of 18 years will be trained in coral reef restoration at the Richmond Vale Academy .

In a telephone interview, director of the Richmond Vale Academy Stina Herberg said the training for the coral reef gardeners is part of a major marine conservation program being undertaken by the academy; Sustainable Grenadines and Mayreau Explorers funded by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund.

Herberg said the eight males and 8 females who will receive training in coral reef gardening and diving are expected to become stewards of the marine environment.

The training is expected to commence in the next three months as Herberg noted the impact of the volcanic eruption on the work of the academy however she is confident they will recover in time to commence the training.

Noting that the coral reef restoration project will also take place in neighbouring St. Lucia.

Herberg also highlighted why it is very important to take care of the coral reefs in SVG.

Currently environmental groups in SVG and other concerns citizens are lobbying against an application made to remove coral reefs from Indian Bay.

